Who's Playing
Appalachian State @ Georgia Southern
Current Records: Appalachian State 6-5; Georgia Southern 5-6
What to Know
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Appalachian State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
Georgia Southern came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, falling 23-10. QB Kyle Vantrease had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.26 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the Old Dominion Monarchs 27-14 last week. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. RB Ahmani Marshall was the offensive standout of the game for the Mountaineers, rushing for one TD and 137 yards on 19 carries.
The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Georgia Southern is now 5-6 while Appalachian State sits at a mirror-image 6-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Southern comes into the contest boasting the sixth most passing yards per game in the nation at 322.3. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 28 passing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Appalachian State have won four out of their last seven games against Georgia Southern.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Georgia Southern 0 vs. Appalachian State 0
- Dec 12, 2020 - Appalachian State 34 vs. Georgia Southern 26
- Oct 31, 2019 - Georgia Southern 24 vs. Appalachian State 21
- Oct 25, 2018 - Georgia Southern 34 vs. Appalachian State 14
- Nov 09, 2017 - Appalachian State 27 vs. Georgia Southern 6
- Oct 27, 2016 - Appalachian State 34 vs. Georgia Southern 10
- Oct 22, 2015 - Appalachian State 31 vs. Georgia Southern 13