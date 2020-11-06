Who's Playing

Troy @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Troy 4-2; Georgia Southern 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles haven't won a game against the Troy Trojans since Dec. 3 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Georgia Southern and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 1 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Georgia Southern was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Alabama Jaguars last Thursday, winning 24-17. RB Wesley Kennedy III was the offensive standout of the matchup for Georgia Southern, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, everything went Troy's way against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week as they made off with a 38-10 win.

Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Eagles up to 4-2 and the Trojans to 4-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Southern ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 248.8 on average. Troy has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 15 passing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.