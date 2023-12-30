Two teams who were left out in the cold by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee square off on Saturday in the 2023 Orange Bowl as No. 5 Florida State battles No. 6 Georgia. Both the Bulldogs and Seminoles entered conference championship weekend among the top four teams in the nation, and despite differing results in their respective games, both found themselves on the outside looking in while looking to end their seasons on a high note in the New Year's Six.

Not making the College Football Playoff clearly marked a disappointing start to December. Georgia was knocked off by Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and the Crimson Tide subsequently jumped Florida State for No. 4 in the selection committee's final rankings. Both teams will be missing some key players, but the opportunity to test your program against another top-tier opponent is not lost on either coaching staff.

This will be first meeting between Georgia and Florida State since 2003 and only the 12th meeting in the all-time series. Georgia holds a 6-4-1 edge, but there have been just two meetings since 1970 and both of them have been in bowl games. Georgia and Florida State tied 17-17 in the 1984 Citrus Bowl, and then the Bulldogs knocked off the Seminoles 23-16 in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2002 season (Jan. 1, 2003).

While a handful of NFL Draft hopefuls are not going to be on the field, there is still a ton of passion between these two programs who always view these kind of bowl matchups as a measuring stick heading into the upcoming season.

Georgia vs. Florida State: Need to know

Florida State missing plenty of 2023 production: According to CBS Sports research, the Florida State players who are injured or have opted out of the Orange Bowl accounted for 80% of the Seminoles' touchdowns this season. Among that group is not only the injured star quarterback Jordan Travis, but also top wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, top tight end Jaheim Bell, top running back Trey Benson and so many more from an offense that will now be guided by true freshman Brock Glenn. As of the game-week depth chart release, there are still plenty of top-line contributors on defense on schedule to play in the Orange Bowl. Offensively, however, it will be a challenge for a group of mostly reserve players to maintain their regular-season standard against an elite Georgia defense.

Georgia looks to extend multiple streaks: The Orange Bowl will be Georgia's 27th consecutive bowl appearance, a run that dates back to 1997 and represents the nation's longest active streak. On that note, the Bulldogs are looking to win their seventh consecutive postseason game dating back to 2019. The bowl game also provides an opportunity for the 2023 senior class to break the school record for wins in a four-season run, held by last year's seniors of the 2022 class that went 49-5. Currently, the 2023 seniors have a 49-4 record across the last four seasons.

Carson Beck's chance to command the spotlight: The Georgia quarterback had a strong first season as a starter, going 12-1 overall with a 4-1 record against top-20 opponents. Beck's completions (289) and passing yards (3,738) for 2023 rank among the top three single-season passing performances in the Georgia record books, and he'll have a chance to add to those against a Florida State secondary that is expected to be down multiple starters. Beck's also on pace to set the new single-season school record for completion percentage (72.4%), and this kind of stage is a great way to build to more success for the future.

Orange Bowl prediction, picks

I think this is going to be as much about Georgia as it is about Florida State's lack of stars; the Bulldogs will get to choose their own score based on their level of execution. The Seminoles who are on the field are playing for pride in their home state and going to provide some resistance, especially early, but over four quarters this looks like a Bulldogs blowout win. Pick: Georgia -14.5

