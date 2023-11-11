There will be plenty at stake when No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in a cross-division SEC showdown. Georgia can clinch the SEC East and stay on track for its third straight national championship, while Ole Miss can stay alive for the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs (9-0) are riding a 26-game winning streak and have not lost at home in 28 games following their win over then-No. 12 Missouri last week. Ole Miss lost to Alabama in late September, but it has rattled off five consecutive victories since then to stay relevant in the national title conversation.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss spread: Georgia -10.5

Georgia vs. Ole Miss over/under: 58.5 points

Georgia vs. Ole Miss money line: Georgia: -429, Ole Miss: +327

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia remains on track for a third straight national championship, extending its winning streak to 26 games with a 30-21 win over Missouri last week. The Bulldogs rank second in the SEC offensively, averaging 39 points and 493 yards per game. They have not lost at home in 28 games to go along with the nation's best winning streak overall.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has thrown for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while senior running back Daijun Edwards leads the rushing attack with 632 yards and eight scores. The Bulldogs are expected to be without star tight end Brock Bowers, but they have gotten used to playing without him since mid-October due to his ankle injury. They have won five straight home games against Ole Miss and 10 of the last 11 meetings overall.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Georgia might be the most dominant team in college football over the past three seasons, but the Bulldogs have been overrated by the betting market. They have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games, and they lost All-American linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to a fractured forearm last week. Their defense has already not been as good as previous seasons, allowing at least 20 points in five of their last six games.

They are facing an Ole Miss offense that has scored at least 27 points in every game during its current winning streak, including a 38-point outing against Texas A&M last week. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,467 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 334 yards and seven scores. He has been backed up by a defense that has not allowed more than 24 points in a road game this season. See which team to pick here.

