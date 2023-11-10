The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) will try to clinch the SEC East on Saturday night when they face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1). Georgia could wrap up the division earlier in the day if Missouri beats Tennessee in an SEC on CBS matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 26 games with a 30-21 win over then-No. 12 Missouri last week. Ole Miss has won five straight games since its loss to then-No. 13 Alabama in late September, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia is favored by 11 points in the latest Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is set at 59 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss spread: Georgia -11

Georgia vs. Ole Miss over/under: 59 points

Georgia vs. Ole Miss money line: Georgia: -449, Ole Miss: +338

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia remains on track for a third straight national championship, extending its winning streak to 26 games with a 30-21 win over Missouri last week. The Bulldogs rank second in the SEC offensively, averaging 39 points and 493 yards per game. They have not lost at home in 28 games to go along with the nation's best winning streak overall.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck has thrown for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while senior running back Daijun Edwards leads the rushing attack with 632 yards and eight scores. The Bulldogs are expected to be without star tight end Brock Bowers, but they have gotten used to playing without him since mid-October due to his ankle injury. They have won five straight home games against Ole Miss and 10 of the last 11 meetings overall.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has put together some impressive outings since its loss to Alabama in late September, winning five straight games. The Rebels have scored at least 27 points in all five of those victories, including a 38-35 win against Texas A&M last week. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Quinshon Judkins had 102 rushing yards and three scores.

Senior wide receiver Tre Harris was the star in the receiving game, catching 11 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels rank third in the SEC in scoring and total offense, featuring some of the league's best skill players. Georgia has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games, while Ole Miss has covered at a 6-2-1 clip in its last nine games.

