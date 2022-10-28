The Houston Cougars will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the South Florida Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Houston picked up wins over Memphis and Navy on the road in its last two games, including a 38-20 win over the Midshipmen. USF is on a five-game losing streak coming into this matchup, losing to Tulane by two touchdowns its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Cougars are favored by 17.5 points in the latest South Florida vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 60. Before entering any Houston vs. South Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USF vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Houston vs. USF:

South Florida vs. Houston spread: Houston -17.5

South Florida vs. Houston over/under: 60 points

Why Houston can cover

Houston has suffered several crushing losses this season, including a double-overtime loss at Texas Tech and an overtime loss to Tulane. The Cougars have responded from those setbacks with a two-game winning streak, beating Memphis and Navy on the road in their last two outings. They easily covered the 3-point spread in their 38-20 blowout against the Midshipmen last week, as quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 260 yards and five touchdowns.

Tune has been one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season, racking up nearly 2,000 passing yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 257 yards and three scores, so he will be difficult for South Florida to contain. The Bulls have lost 15 consecutive road games and have only covered the spread once in their last five games against Houston.

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida's bye week came at an opportune time, as the Bulls were on a five-game losing streak prior to having last week off. The Bulls have been competitive in most of their losses though, losing to then-No. 18 Florida by three points and to then-No. 24 Cincinnati by four points. They are 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday afternoon, so they do not need to play nearly as well as they did in those two losses.

Houston is coming off a pair of tricky road tests and has a road game at SMU on deck, making this a trap spot on the schedule. The Cougars have not scored more than 38 points in a game this season, which does not leave them with much wiggle room in a game with a spread this large. They have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games against an AAC opponent.

How to make South Florida vs. Houston picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. South Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

