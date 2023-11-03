Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: UCF 3-5, Cincinnati 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UCF and Cincinnati are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for UCF and six for Cincinnati.

The point spread may have favored UCF last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 41-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of West Virginia.

Despite their loss, UCF saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground, was perhaps the best of all. Kobe Hudson was another key contributor, picking up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati managed to keep up with Oklahoma State until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Cincinnati was completely outmatched by Oklahoma State on the road and fell 45-13. Cincinnati was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Cincinnati's loss came about despite a quality game from Myles Montgomery, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries. Montgomery was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 63 yards.

UCF has fallen quite a ways from their 9-4 record last season and are now at 3-5. As for Cincinnati, they have also fallen quite a ways from their 9-3 record last season and are now at 2-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Cincinnati against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Knights have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 227 rushing yards per game (they're ranked fourth in rushing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Bearcats struggle in that department as they've been averaging 222.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

UCF is a 4.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati and UCF both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.