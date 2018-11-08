How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Florida Gators (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)
Current records: Florida 6-3; South Carolina 5-3
What to Know
Florida will be playing at home against South Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Florida is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against Missouri last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for South Carolina and Ole Miss, but South Carolina stepped up in the second half. South Carolina snuck past Ole Miss with a 48-44 win.
South Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. Last-week contest South Carolina relied heavily on Jake Bentley, who passed for 363 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to Florida's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gators are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.
This season, Florida is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Florida has won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Carolina.
- 2017 - South Carolina Gamecocks 28 vs. Florida Gators 20
- 2016 - Florida Gators 20 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7
- 2015 - South Carolina Gamecocks 14 vs. Florida Gators 24
