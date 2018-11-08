How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida Gators (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)

Current records: Florida 6-3; South Carolina 5-3

What to Know

Florida will be playing at home against South Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Florida is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Florida found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against Missouri last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for South Carolina and Ole Miss, but South Carolina stepped up in the second half. South Carolina snuck past Ole Miss with a 48-44 win.

South Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. Last-week contest South Carolina relied heavily on Jake Bentley, who passed for 363 yards and 2 touchdowns. It will be up to Florida's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gators are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.

This season, Florida is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Series History

Florida has won 2 out of their last 3 games against South Carolina.