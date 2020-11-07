Who's Playing

Troy @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Troy 4-2; Georgia Southern 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Troy Trojans and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 3 of 2016. The Eagles and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Georgia Southern beat the South Alabama Jaguars 24-17 last Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Georgia Southern was RB Wesley Kennedy III, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, everything went Troy's way against the Arkansas State Red Wolves last week as they made off with a 38-10 victory.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Georgia Southern up to 4-2 and the Trojans to 4-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Southern ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 248.8 on average. Troy has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 15 passing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.90

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.