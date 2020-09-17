Who's Playing

No. 14 UCF @ Georgia Tech

What to Know

The UCF Knights will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. After a 10-3 record last year and a win in the Gasparilla Bowl, the Knights are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Georgia Tech was 3-9 last season and is coming off of a 16-13 victory against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCF was second best in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 540.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Yellow Jackets were fourth worst when it came to yards per game last year, with the team coming up with only 286.3 on average. The good news for Georgia Tech, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

UCF has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ABC

Odds

The Knights are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UCF and Georgia Tech tied in their last contest.