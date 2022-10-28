Who's Playing

South Florida @ Houston

Current Records: South Florida 1-6; Houston 4-3

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 0-4 against the Houston Cougars since October of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Florida's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Houston at noon ET at TDECU Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the Cougars' 54-42 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bulls came up short against the Tulane Green Wave two weeks ago, falling 45-31. The losing side was boosted by QB Gerry Bohanon, who passed for one TD and 109 yards on eight attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 59 yards.

South Florida's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Tulane's offensive line to sack QB Michael Pratt four times for a total loss of 13 yards. Leading the way was DE Jason Vaughn and his three sacks. Vaughn now has five sacks through seven games.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Houston and the Navy Midshipmen last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Cougars wrapped it up with a 38-20 win on the road. It was another big night for Houston's QB Clayton Tune, who passed for five TDs and 260 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground.

The Bulls have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Houston's win lifted them to 4-3 while South Florida's defeat dropped them down to 1-6. Allowing an average of 37.57 points per game, South Florida hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last eight years.