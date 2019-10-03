How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Louisville 2-2-0; Boston College 3-2-0

What to Know

Louisville has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an ACC battle as Louisville and Boston College will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.

Two weeks ago, Louisville came up short against Florida State two weeks ago, falling 35-24. A silver lining for Louisville was the play of Dez Fitzpatrick, who caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Fitzpatrick's 74-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

We saw a pretty high 69.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Boston College as they fell 27-24 to Wake Forest last week. Boston College was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wake Forest apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in September of last year.

The Cardinals ended up a good deal behind the Eagles when they played when the two teams last met in October of last year, losing 38-20. Maybe the Cardinals will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

Louisville and Boston College both have two wins in their last four games.