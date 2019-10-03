How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Louisville vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Louisville (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Louisville 2-2-0; Boston College 3-2-0
What to Know
Louisville has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an ACC battle as Louisville and Boston College will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory.
Two weeks ago, Louisville came up short against Florida State two weeks ago, falling 35-24. A silver lining for Louisville was the play of Dez Fitzpatrick, who caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Fitzpatrick's 74-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
We saw a pretty high 69.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. It was close but no cigar for Boston College as they fell 27-24 to Wake Forest last week. Boston College was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Wake Forest apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in September of last year.
The Cardinals ended up a good deal behind the Eagles when they played when the two teams last met in October of last year, losing 38-20. Maybe the Cardinals will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Louisville and Boston College both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Boston College 38 vs. Louisville 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Boston College 45 vs. Louisville 42
- Nov 05, 2016 - Louisville 52 vs. Boston College 7
- Oct 24, 2015 - Louisville 17 vs. Boston College 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Fulmer quells Vols coaching rumors
Fulmer says 'The coaching chapter of my life is long closed' and he 'totally believes' in Pruitt
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game