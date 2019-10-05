How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Michigan (home) vs. No. 14 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Michigan 3-1-0; Iowa 4-0-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Michigan and Iowa will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Michigan and Iowa will really light up the scoreboard.
The Wolverines kept a clean sheet against Rutgers last week. The Wolverines steamrolled Rutgers 52 to nothing. QB Shea Patterson did work as he punched in three rushing TDs and accumulated 276 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Iowa might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were fully in charge, breezing past Middle Tenn. 48-3. The over/under? 51. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Their wins bumped Michigan to 3-1 and Iowa to 4-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines come into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for the Hawkeyes, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
Bettors have moved against the Wolverines slightly, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2016 - Iowa 14 vs. Michigan 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game