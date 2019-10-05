How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 19 Michigan (home) vs. No. 14 Iowa (away)

Current Records: Michigan 3-1-0; Iowa 4-0-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Michigan and Iowa will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Michigan and Iowa will really light up the scoreboard.

The Wolverines kept a clean sheet against Rutgers last week. The Wolverines steamrolled Rutgers 52 to nothing. QB Shea Patterson did work as he punched in three rushing TDs and accumulated 276 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Iowa might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. They were fully in charge, breezing past Middle Tenn. 48-3. The over/under? 51. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Their wins bumped Michigan to 3-1 and Iowa to 4-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wolverines come into the contest boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for the Hawkeyes, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Bettors have moved against the Wolverines slightly, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.