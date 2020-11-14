Who's Playing

No. 13 Wisconsin @ Michigan

Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0; Michigan 1-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Wisconsin's week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium Saturday. The Badgers won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

Wisconsin ran circles around the Illinois Fighting Illini three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (430 yards vs. 218 yards) paid off. Wisconsin steamrolled past Illinois 45-7 at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wisconsin had established a 28-7 advantage. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 248 yards on 21 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mertz's 53-yard TD bomb to WR Danny Davis III in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Hoosiers when they played last week, losing 38-21. Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Ronnie Bell, who caught six passes for one TD and 149 yards. Bell had some trouble finding his footing against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Badgers can repeat their recent success or if Michigan bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Badgers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Michigan and Wisconsin both have two wins in their last four games.