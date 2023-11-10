Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-7, Syracuse 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium -- New York City, New York

Yankee Stadium -- New York City, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 7-1 against Syracuse since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Pittsburgh and five for Syracuse.

Pittsburgh might've scored the first points on Saturday, but it was Florida State who claimed the real prize. Pittsburgh received a tough blow as they fell 24-7 to Florida State.

Meanwhile, Syracuse couldn't handle Boston College on Friday and fell 17-10.

The losing side was boosted by LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 142 yards while picking up 7.9 yards per carry. Allen was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 56 yards.

The losses dropped Pittsburgh to 2-7 and Syracuse to 4-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Pittsburgh beat Syracuse 19-9 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pittsburgh since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.



The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 37.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Syracuse.