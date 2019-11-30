Indiana vs. Purdue odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Big Ten battle Saturday as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium in the battle for the 2019 Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue is 4-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while IU is 7-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Hoosiers are favored by seven points in the latest Purdue vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Indiana is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games. Purdue is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games. Before entering any Indiana vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Purdue absorbed a bruising 45-24 loss to Wisconsin last weekend. Tight end Brycen Hopkins caught eight passes for 127 yards and two TDs in the loss. Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,603 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Indiana didn't fare much better last weekend, falling 39-14 to No. 9 Michigan -- a second straight loss to a ranked team. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey had a tough game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Indiana is still bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons, and the Hoosiers are guaranteed a winning record for the first time since 2007.

The Boilermakers are the third-worst team in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 74.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Boilermakers, the Hoosiers enter the game with 306.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 14th-best in the nation.

The total has gone over in six of Purdue's last eight games, as well as five straight Boilermaker games at home against Indiana. The total has gone over in six of Indiana's last seven road games.

So who wins Indiana vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.