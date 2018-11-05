Iron Bowl takes center stage as Alabama hosts Auburn in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
The Iron Bowl was picked for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season
The rest of the SEC on CBS schedule for the 2018 college football season is officially set with the final regular season selections finalized on Monday. The Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn will once again be in the Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET time slot for the final SEC on CBS game of the regular season on Nov. 24, following a special Thanksgiving weekend edition of the SEC on CBS with Arkansas at Missouri on Friday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
After the Iron Bowl, the final game of the year for the SEC on CBS will once again be the SEC Championship Game. Alabama and Georgia each clinched their respective divisions over the weekend, setting up a national championship game rematch for Dec. 1 in Atlanta. The game will air live at 4 p.m. ET.
This upcoming weekend features another SEC on CBS doubleheader with Ole Miss at Texas A&M at noon ET followed by Mississippi State at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Week 12 SEC on CBS selection, finalized on Monday, has Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl heading to see Missouri at Tennessee.
Check out the full remaining SEC on CBS television schedule and kickoff times below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
Nov. 10
Noon
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Nov. 10
3:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama
Nov. 17
3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Tennessee
Nov. 23
2:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri
Nov. 24
3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama
Dec. 1
4 p.m.
SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia
