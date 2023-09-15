The Kansas Jayhawks and Nevada Wolf Pack will meet on Saturday in a cross-conference matchup on CBS Sports Network. Kansas ended last year with four straight losses but has started this year 2-0. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack are 0-2 after being blown out in back-to-back contests. Nevada has now lost 12 straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET from Clarence Mackay Stadium. The Jayhawks are favored by 28 points in the latest Nevada vs. Kansas odds, and the over/under is 58 points.

Kansas vs. Nevada spread: Kansas -28

Kansas vs. Nevada over/under: 58 points

Kansas vs. Nevada money line: Kansas -7500, Nevada +1867

What you need to know about Kansas

Last Friday, the Jayhawks offense was firing on all cylinders in a 34-23 victory over Illinois. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had 277 passing yards and two scores while receiving big contributions in the run game. Devin Neal had 120 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. added 98 yards and a score.

Kansas also has playmakers on the other side of the ball. Defensive end Jerome Robinson has three sacks, which leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth in FBS. In the secondary, Kwinton Lassiter has two interceptions and a forced fumble after having neither of either last season.

What you need to know about Nevada

Meanwhile, Nevada simply wasn't competitive in its 33-6 loss to FCS school Idaho last week. The Vandals had more passing yards (313) than the Wolf Pack had total yards (266), and Nevada also committed three turnovers. A lone bright spot was WR Jamaal Bell, who led the team with eight receptions and 67 receiving yards.

Bell now has 16 catches on the year which ranks fifth in the Mountain West Conference. Running back Sean Dollars has 81 rushing yards on a 4.5 rushing average in his first year with Nevada after spending the last four at Oregon. The Wolf Pack will need standout performances from multiple players to remain competitive as they rank in the bottom-six nationally in both points per game and points allowed per game. See which team to pick here.

