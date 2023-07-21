Florida offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin is no longer with the program due to a family medical situation, 247Sports reports. The former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle joined the Gators via the transfer portal this offseason after starting his collegiate career at SEC East foe Kentucky.

According to 247Sports, Goodwin's mother, who resides in Louisville, Kentucky, was recently diagnosed with cancer. Goodwin is expected to seek a family hardship waiver from the NCAA that would allow him to transfer to a program closer to home.

Goodwin was reportedly a strong contender to grab a starting role on Florida's offensive line this offseason as the Gators. He appeared in 11 games during his lone season at Kentucky, appearing exclusively on special teams.

Goodwin was regarded among the nation's top prospects out of high school. The Indiana native was the No. 33 overall prospect, No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 1 player from the Hoosier state in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports.

In his scouting report, 247Sports national recruiting analyst compared Goodwin to former Oklahoma standout and current Baltimore Raven Orlando Brown.

Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body. At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size. Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and willingness to work on his body is a good sign and he needs to continue to make sure he keeps his weight manageable because he is a naturally massive person. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle. There is still some rawness here, but his trajectory has gone upward.

Florida will kick off the season Thursday, Aug. 31, on the road against back-to-back reigning Pac-12 champion Utah. The Gators beat the Utes in Gainesville, Florida in Week 1 of the 2022 season, 29-26.