The Bowling Green Falcons will try to build on their momentum from last season when they face the Liberty Flames in a season opener on Saturday. Bowling Green won a total of 16 games in six seasons before winning six games last season. Liberty went 8-5 during Hugh Freeze's final season at the helm, replacing him with first-year coach Jamey Chadwell. The Flames were 8-1 before losing their last five games of the campaign.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg on CBS Sports Network. The Flames are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Liberty vs. Bowling Green odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 50 points. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Liberty picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bowling Green-Liberty. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Liberty vs. Bowling Green spread: Liberty -9.5

Liberty vs. Bowling Green over/under: 50 points

Liberty vs. Bowling Green money line: Liberty: -352, Bowling Green: +275

Liberty vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks here

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty struggled down the stretch last season, but Freeze seemingly had one foot out the door at that point. The Flames rolled to an 8-1 record early in the year, with their lone loss coming in a 37-36 shootout against Wake Forest. They upset Arkansas after blowing out BYU as heavy underdogs, proving themselves as a legitimate threat in college football.

Chadwell took the job after several successful seasons at Coastal Carolina, engineering one of the top offenses in the country. He has several veterans to work with on that side of the ball at Liberty, including quarterback Kaidon Salter. Liberty has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 season openers, and it is 16-4 in its last 20 Saturday home games.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green took a massive step forward last season after winning a total of 16 games in a six-year stretch. The Falcons won six games last year, narrowly missing out on a seventh victory when they lost to New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl. Indiana transfer Connor Bazelak is taking over as the starting quarterback, providing a huge boost to the offense.

Bazelak opened his career at Missouri before transferring to Indiana, throwing for 7,370 yards and 36 touchdowns during his career. He has a solid No. 1 target in senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare to go along with sophomore tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Bowling Green's defense is also powered by a veteran in fifth-year linebacker Darren Anders. See which team to pick here.

How to make Liberty vs. Bowling Green picks

The model has simulated Bowling Green vs. Liberty 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Liberty spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.