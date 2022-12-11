Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has garnered a slight reputation for trolling during his time with the Tigers, and now he's taking it to the hardwood. During Missouri's basketball game against Kansas on Saturday, Drinkwitz poked fun at the Jayhawks over the NCAA investigation currently centered around the program.

In September 2019, Kansas received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that included five Level I violations, which are considered to be the most severe. Last month, as the NCAA's investigation into Kansas has dragged on, the school enacted some self-imposed sanctions which included a four-game suspension for head coach Bill Self.

With that in mind, Drinkwitz wanted to make light of the Jayhawks' current predicament, and he held up a sign that said "Five Level One Violations" to get the crowd going at Mizzou Arena.

Unfortunately for Missouri, Kansas had the last laugh as the Jayhawks blasted the Tigers 95-67 to hand them their first loss of the season. Junior Jalen Wilson led the way for Kansas with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

This is not the first time Drinkwitz has taken shots at another school for recruiting violations. Back in July, Drinkwitz went on "The Jim Rome Show" and joked about Tennessee being under investigation for alleged recruiting violations that occurred under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"I thought you were gonna introduce my record, but with the latest allegations against Tennessee, let's hold up on what my record is because I expect them to vacate some wins, and that's gonna help my record a little bit," Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz and Missouri wound up losing to Tennessee 66-24, but he did lead the Tigers to a 6-6 record and a bowl berth in the 2022 season. Drinkwitz was rewarded with a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Columbia through 2027.