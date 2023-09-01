Teams looking to improve on their 4-4 ACC records from a year ago clash in a season opener when the Louisville Cardinals battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday in the 2023 Aflac Kickoff Game. Both teams have coaches in their first full seasons at their respective schools. Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm takes over at his alma mater in Louisville, where the Cardinals were 8-5 overall. Brent Key took over midseason last year and coached Georgia Tech's last eight games after a 1-3 start. The team finished 5-7 overall.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Louisville averaged 26.9 points per game last season, while Georgia Tech averaged 17.2. The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech:

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -7.5

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 49.5 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -298, Georgia Tech +236

LOU: The Cardinals have gone under the game total in their last five games

GT: The Yellow Jackets have gone under the game total in each of their last four games at home

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals' top returning pass catcher from a year ago is junior wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. He finished as the team's third-leading receiver in 2022, catching 31 passes for 365 yards (11.8 average) and two touchdowns. He had a long reception of 55 yards in a 35-31 loss to Florida State. His best game was a five-catch, 56-yard performance in a 41-3 win over South Florida.

Another key returner for Louisville is junior defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. He was third on the team with 66 tackles, including 51 solo, with 12 pass breakups and two interceptions last year. In four seasons, including his first three at Florida State, he has registered 144 tackles, including 99 solo, with one sack, one forced fumble and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He recorded 11 tackles, including nine solo, in a 25-10 win over 24th-ranked North Carolina State on Nov. 19.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Despite that, the Cardinals are not a lock to cover the Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread. That's because the Yellow Jackets are expected to start redshirt sophomore Haynes King at quarterback. The Texas A&M transfer saw action in six games last season, completing 104 of 187 passes (55.6%) for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw six interceptions and had a rating of 116.4. In a 41-24 loss to Florida last November, he completed 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Giving the running game a boost is former Louisville Cardinal Trey Cooley. Cooley spent the last two seasons in Louisville, where he carried 145 times for 709 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. In six games for the Cardinals in 2022, he rushed 59 times for 278 yards (4.7 average) and two scores. He also caught nine passes for 66 yards (7.3 average) and one TD.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points.

So who wins Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?