Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 3-0 on Cardinals games

The first full weekend of college football wraps up on Monday night as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff from Cardinal Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is coming off a historic season in which it went undefeated against a tough schedule to earn its first berth in the College Football Playoff. But the Irish saw their title hopes shattered in a 30-3 loss to eventual champion Clemson. The Cardinals are in rebuilding mode following a 2-10 season that led to the departure of coach Bobby Petrino. Former Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield will make his debut with the Cardinals on Monday. The Irish are 18.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds.

Cimini knows senior quarterback Ian Book has been mentioned as a potential Heisman candidate for the Fighting Irish. In his first full year as a starter, he threw for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also was Notre Dame's fourth-leading rusher with 280 yards and four more scores. Book is surrounded by an experienced cast that includes two of the team's top three rushers from last season, as well as two of its three top receivers. The Irish averaged an efficient 31.4 points per game and had one of the most balanced attacks in the country. They averaged 257.5 passing yards per game, while also grinding out 182.6 yards on the ground.

The Irish also showed poise in hostile environments. They won all four of their true road games by an average of 17 points and covered the spread in three of them.

Even so, they are far from a sure thing to cover the Louisville vs. Notre Dame spread on Monday.

In Satterfield, the Cardinals found a rising prospect who quietly has been one of the most successful coaches for the better part of a decade. The 46-year-old posted a 51-24 record in six seasons with the Mountaineers and won three Sun Belt championships.

His clubs reached double-figures in wins three times this decade and the Mountaineers developed a reputation for giving fits to Power 5 conference opponents. Last year, they pushed playoff contender Penn State to overtime in Week 1. The Cardinals also have some pieces for Satterfield to work with, as they return 14 starters and will field a cast full of upperclassmen.

