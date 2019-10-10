Louisville vs. Wake Forest odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Louisville and Wake Forest. Here are the results:
Get ready for an ACC battle Saturday as the Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at BB&T Field. Wake Forest is 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Louisville is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Demon Deacons are 2-2-1 against the spread this season, while the Cardinals are 3-2. But Louisville is only 4-14 in its last 18 games, and Wake Forest is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Demon Deacons are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under is set at 66. Before you make any Louisville vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Wake Forest vs. Louisville 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Wake Forest remained unbeaten by edging Boston College on the road 27-24 two weeks ago. QB Jamie Newman passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and also led the Demon Deacons with 23 carries for 102 yards. Wake Forest went 17-for-24 on third-down conversions against Boston College, which out-gained Wake 536-440. Newman has 1,521 passing yards and 14 TDs this season.
Louisville was also taken down to the wire against Boston College, downing the Eagles last week 41-39. That victory, earned via a 41-yard Blanton Creque field goal, ended the Cardinals' nine-game ACC losing streak. RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, and QB Malik Cunningham passed for 288 yards and rushed for 43 more. The total has gone under in four of Wake Forest's last five games, while the total has gone over in 9 of Louisville's last 13 games.
So who wins Louisville vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
CFB DFS, Week 7: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Offenses spark Red River Showdown
Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman are the type of fresh offensive minds this rivalry deserves
-
Wisconsin vs. MSU odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, expert picks
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma football.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game