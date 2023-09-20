LSU starting safety Greg Brooks underwent successful emergency surgery last week to remove a "large" brain tumor, Brooks' family announced Wednesday. Brooks, who joined the program in 2022 after transferring from Arkansas, had missed LSU's Week 3 win at Mississippi State for what Tigers coach Brian Kelly cited as a "medical emergency."

"We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities," Brooks' family said in the statement. "This means the world to us at this difficult time. Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle."

Kelly said during the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday that Brooks experienced dizziness several days before the Mississippi State game, leading to an MRI that revealed the tumor. Kelly said the team was previously aware of Brooks suffering from bouts of vertigo, which proved to be a symptom of the tumor.

Brooks' status moving forward in 2023 is unclear, though Kelly said Brooks hopes to be "playing again this year" if cleared to return in wake of the tumor. Brooks started all 14 games for LSU in the 2022 season as the Tigers captured the SEC West title in Kelly's first year at the helm. He was credited with eight total tackles during LSU's first two games of 2023.

The 12th-ranked Tigers continue SEC play Saturday when they host Arkansas. Both teams enter at 2-1 on the season after suffering losses in nonconference play. LSU dropped its season-opener against Florida State in Orlando, while the Razorbacks are fresh off a Week 3 home loss to BYU.