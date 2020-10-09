The Missouri Tigers host the No. 17 LSU Tigers in a key SEC matchup Saturday at Faurot Field with a noon ET kickoff. The game was scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, La., but was moved earlier this week as Hurricane Delta bears down on the Gulf of Mexico. LSU is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight road games. Missouri is 1-8 against the spread in its last nine conference games.

LSU is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest LSU vs. Missouri odds from William Hill, down from 20.5 points when it opened with LSU as the home team. The over-under for total points scored is 54.

LSU vs. Missouri spread: LSU -14.5

LSU vs. Missouri over-under: 54 points

LSU vs. Missouri money line: LSU -560, Missouri +450

LSU: The Tigers have covered in four straight games on artificial turf.

MIZZ: The Tigers are 13-6 against the spread in their last 19 home games.

Why LSU can cover

The defending national champions opened their season with a shocking 44-34 home loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago. Then LSU went on the road and routed Vanderbilt 41-7 last week. Quarterback Myles Brennan is the first player in LSU history to throw for over 300 yards in each of his first two starts.

Starting running back Chris Curry was out last week with an undisclosed injury, and John Emery II had his first 100-yard game and a touchdown in his absence. Curry is expected back for Missouri, which along with Tyrion Davis-Price gives LSU three talented backs.

Why Missouri can cover

This is the third consecutive game against a Top 25 team for the Tigers, as No. 2 Alabama beat Missouri 38-19 in the opener and No. 21 Tennessee defeated the Tigers 35-12 last weekend.

The Tigers' offense has failed to be as productive as coach Eli Drinkwitz's units were at Appalachian State, as Missouri has scored just 31 points in losses to the Crimson Tide and Volunteers. Drinkwitz has employed a two-quarterback strategy in both games, starting Shawn Robinson and bringing Connor Bazelak in off the bench.

