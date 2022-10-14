The Maryland Terrapins will be looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Purdue when they face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Maryland had a chance to tie the Boilermakers with 35 seconds remaining, but its two-point conversion attempt was no good. Meanwhile, Indiana is mired in a three-game losing streak, including a 31-10 loss to No. 4 Michigan last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Indiana vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.

Here are several college football odds for Indiana vs. Maryland:

Indiana vs. Maryland spread: Indiana +11.5

Indiana vs. Maryland over/under: 62 points

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has been successful at home this season, beating Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky in its first three games. The Hoosiers also covered the spread in their loss to Michigan at home last week, so they will be confident heading into this contest. They held Michigan to 10 points on six possessions in the first half, going into halftime tied with a chance to spring the huge upset.

Maryland is going to have trouble recovering emotionally from its narrow loss to Purdue last week, especially since it has to go on the road. The Terrapins committed 15 penalties in Week 3 and have committed nine in each of their last two games, so they could have trouble overcoming those issues on Saturday. Plus, Indiana has won and covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland might not have a great record at 4-2, but there have been plenty of positives from both losses. The Terrapins pushed No. 4 Michigan until the very end, losing by just a touchdown as 17-point road underdogs. They were a two-point conversion away from tying Purdue at the end of regulation last week.

Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,731 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, so Maryland has way more firepower than Indiana this year. The Hoosiers have scored 23 points or fewer in all three of their conference games, including a 10-point output last week. Maryland has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Indiana has covered just three times in its last 16 games overall.

