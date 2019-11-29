Memphis vs. Cincinnati: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, prediction, pick
American Athletic Conference title and New Year's Six hopes hang in the balance
Friday's showdown between No. 19 Cincinnati and No. 18 Memphis carries more implications than just a win or loss for both teams in the AAC. Each team still has conference title and New Year's Six bowl hopes, so a win in the Liberty Bowl is pivotal for both teams.
Cincinnati clinched a spot in the AAC Championship Game when it locked up the AAC East with a win against Temple last week. Memphis enters Friday's regular season finale in a tie with Navy for the AAC West lead, but if both teams win, the Tigers would earn a spot in the AAC Championship Game for the third consecutive season thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. If Memphis loses in the Liberty Bowl, then the Tigers could still make the conference title game if Navy loses to Houston on Saturday.
With so much at stake and tons of fireworks expected in Memphis, who wins this critical AAC showdown? Let's take a closer look at what to watch for and make some picks both straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Memphis: As it stands, Memphis is playing some of its best football of the season and has a path to the New Year's Six laid out if it can beat Cincinnati twice in the next two weeks. There is a ton of pride with this group, as the senior class that will be honored on Friday is the only one in program history to record two 10-win seasons. The Tigers have reached the conference title game two years in a row only to fall to UCF, and with the Knights out of the picture there has to be a feeling that Memphis' time to strike is now.
The Tigers are paced by redshirt freshman Kenneth Gainwell, who has seven 100-yard rushing games on the year, and Memphis' offense as a unit leads the AAC and ranks in the top-10 nationally, averaging 7.09 yards per play. That group has a chance to end things early if it can get a fast start and catch a very-good Cincinnati defense off guard in this post-Thanksgiving Friday afternoon road spot.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats' passing game has been struggling recently. In Cincinnati's last two games (a three-point win against USF and last week's two-point win against Temple), sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder has completed a combined 18-of-43 passes for 140 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Winning games with less than 100 passing yards is not sustainable as it pertains to finishing out this season with a championship, so even though the AAC Championship Game spot is locked up, the Bearcats would like to see the offense take some steps forward in what could be the first of two games against Memphis for the conference crown.
Viewing information
Date: Friday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Memphis is 18-1 in weekday games since 2014, including a 9-0 record when those games are at home. There's has been a different level of execution between these teams over the last month, and I think that shows up on Friday. Pick: Memphis (-11.5)
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia tops Va. Tech for ACC Coastal
The Wahoos are the seventh team to win the ACC Coastal in the last seven years
-
Arkansas players miss game with mumps
Vaccines have been made available to the players exposed to the virus
-
CFB DFS, Week 14: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Week 14 CFB odds, picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football top picks for Friday
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the Friday after Thanksgiving
-
Celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl
The Rebels have to be pissed after Elijah Moore cemented his place in Egg Bowl history for...
-
College football top 25 games, Week 14
NCAA football scores plus live updates, rankings and highlights from Friday in Week 14
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Memphis and Cincinnati square off in a key AAC showdown
-
Troy vs. Appalachian State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Troy vs. Appalachian State football game