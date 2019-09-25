Memphis vs. Navy odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 42-18 run

Navy (2-0) and Memphis (3-0) face off with the top spot in the American Athletic Conference West on the line Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl. Both teams have high-scoring offenses, but take differing approaches. Navy runs its well-known option attack to perfection, while Memphis prefers to air it out and is highly successful in doing so. Memphis and Navy are also unbeaten and coming off bye weeks, so each side should be well-rested. The Midshipmen rallied to beat the Tigers 22-21 last season after trailing 21-9 in the fourth quarter and have beaten Memphis straight-up in three of the last four meetings. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The Tigers are favored by 10.5 in the latest Memphis vs. Navy odds after the line opened at 11, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54.5. Before you make Navy vs. Memphis picks, you need to read the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Memphis vs. Navy. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it's also locked in an against the spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Junior quarterback Brady White leads Memphis' offense, which is averaging 489.7 yards per game. He has 718 passing yards and five touchdowns and is ranked 16th in the nation in passing efficiency (173.40). Junior Damonte Coxie has 15 receptions for 237 yards, while freshman Kenneth Gainwell has broken out, running for 145 yards on 16 carries in a win against South Alabama and posting 307 yards through his first three games. Kylan Watkins ran for 113 yards against South Alabama and is averaging 7.0 yards per carry this season. The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games and were 5-1 against the number last season as home favorites.

The Tigers earned 42 votes in this week's Associated Press poll and could enter the top 25 with a victory on Thursday, so they'll be highly motivated to come out strong. A defense led by Bryce Huff is allowing just 110 passing yards and 13.3 points and per game.

But just because the Tigers can put up big yardage and points doesn't mean they'll cover the Memphis vs. Navy spread on Thursday night.

Navy has a potent offense of its own, averaging more points (43.5) and yards (499.5) per game than the Tigers. The Midshipmen lead the nation in rushing at 371.5 yards per game, led by quarterback Malcolm Perry who has 185 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 254 passing yards on just 11 completions in the option.

Fullback Nelson Smith is the primary hand-off option and has rushed for 148 yards, while receivers CJ Williams (102), Tazh Maloy (70), and Myles Fells (55) also are involved in the attack. With defenses selling out on the run, big plays are available, as Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Mychal Cooper have combined for seven receptions for 221 yards (31.6-yard average).

The Midshipmen's defense has allowed just 17 points over two games. The unit has three sacks and eight passes defended. The Midshipmen are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four head-to-head meetings and 4-0 against the number in the past four conference games.

So who wins Navy vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Memphis spread to back Thursday, all from the advanced simulation on a 42-18 run, and find out.