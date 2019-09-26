Memphis vs. Navy odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top model on 42-18 run

Big yardage and big plays should take center stage when Navy (2-0) and Memphis (3-0) face off in an American Athletic Conference West showdown on Thursday night. Both teams come off byes and have had an extra week to game-plan. That could be bad news for the defenses, as Navy's option attack and the Memphis passing game have put up head-turning numbers all season. The Tigers led 21-9 in the fourth quarter in the last meeting before the Midshipmen rallied to win 22-21, and kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The line has bounced around leading up to kickoff, and the Tigers are now favored by 11 in the latest Memphis vs. Navy odds after the number dropped to 10.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54, down one from the opener. Before you make your Navy vs. Memphis picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Memphis is averaging 489.7 yards and 37.3 points per game behind quarterback Brady White, who is 16th in the nation in passing efficiency. He has passed for 718 yards and five touchdowns, and his top target has been Damonte Coxie, who has 15 catches for 237 yards. Freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell leads the team in rushing with 307 yards after going for 145 on 16 carries in a 42-6 rout of South Alabama two weeks ago. The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games.

The Tigers will be trying to make a statement to earn a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after earning 42 votes this week. All-AAC linebacker Bryce Huff leads a defense that allows just 13.3 points and 110 passing yards per game.

But just because the Tigers can put up big yardage and points doesn't mean they'll cover the Memphis vs. Navy spread on Thursday night.

Navy's option attack is hitting on all cylinders, and the Midshipmen are averaging 43.5 points and 499.5 yards per game. Quarterback Malcolm Perry (185 yards, five touchdowns) leads a Midshipmen rushing attack that tops the nation at 371.5 yards per game. Perry also has 254 passing yards on just 11 completions.

Fullback Nelson Smith is the featured running back, rushing for 148 yards. Navy also gets multiple receivers involved in the option, with CJ Williams (102 yards) and Tazh Maloy (70) contributing, among several others. With defenses keying on one dimension, Perry has hit several big plays through the air. Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Mychal Cooper have combined for seven receptions for 221 yards (31.6-yard average).

The Midshipmen's defense has allowed an average of just 8.5 points. Linebacker Diego Fagot (14 tackles) and safety Elan Nash (13) are the stoppers. Navy has three sacks, eight passes defended and allows only 74.0 rushing yards per game. The Midshipmen have covered the spread in the past four conference games and covered a 7.5-point spread against East Carolina in their only other FBS game this season.

