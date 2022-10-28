The Virginia Cavaliers will be looking to build on their road win over Georgia Tech when they host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers had lost three consecutive games, but they were able to bounce back with a 16-9 win over the Yellow Jackets. Miami has lost four of its last five games and will likely be without its starting quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2-point favorite in the latest Virginia vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48.5.

Virginia vs. Miami spread: Miami -2

Virginia vs. Miami over/under: 48.5 points

Virginia vs. Miami money line: Miami -135, Virginia +115

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia was able to get back on track and pick up its first conference win of the season last week, giving the Cavaliers some momentum heading into this game. They notched that win over Georgia Tech on a Thursday night, which means they have had extra time to rest and prepare for Saturday's game. Miami is expected to be without star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke due to a shoulder injury that he suffered last week.

Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia is expected to start in place of Van Dyke after throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles against Duke. Miami ranks No. 110 in the FBS in turnover margin, so it could not afford to lose its starting quarterback. The Hurricanes have failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games, and they have only covered once in their last five games against Virginia.

Why Miami can cover

The betting market has already made a big adjustment for Van Dyke's injury, and Virginia has not been playing well this season. The Cavaliers were blown out by Illinois, Duke and Louisville, despite all three games have spreads similar to this one. They lead the nation with 19 turnovers and are averaging just 17.6 points per game after another disappointing output offensively last week.

Senior Brennan Armstrong was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference this season, but he has thrown six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Miami wide receiver Colbie Young earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors after catching six passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has now gone over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games and provides a weapon for Garcia.

