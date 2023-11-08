Eleven Michigan state lawmakers have penned a letter to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti urging due process as the conference contemplates disciplinary action against Michigan amid the NCAA's sign-stealing probe. Michigan received a formal notice of potential disciplinary action from the Big Ten this week after the NCAA reportedly shared findings from its investigation with the conference. The university on Wednesday afternoon submitted a response to the conference, according to ESPN, and a decision could come this week.

"As members of the Michigan legislature, we write to you today to urge you to act prudently and refrain from taking premature measures against one of our state universities, including their athletic program, football team or coaching staff," the letter states. "These individuals are our constituents, and we feel the need to ensure they are treated fairly.

"In the legislature, we pass laws to ensure every citizen and organization in Michigan is guaranteed their right to due process under the law. These principles of justice should also be followed by the Big Ten Conference," the letter continues. "Allegations of misconduct against conference members from the State of Michigan should be taken seriously, but accusations, especially those made by interested parties, must be met with thoughtful and thorough investigations based on fairness for all of those involved."

A suspension of Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, who has denied knowledge of illegal sign-stealing, is among the punishments under consideration by the Big Ten. Sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that Harbaugh and the university are expected to take legal action should the conference go that route.

Coaches and administrators at other Big Ten institutions have reportedly urged Petitti to take disciplinary action against Michigan for violating the league's sportsmanship policy. However, Michigan has reportedly fired back by submitting evidence to the Big Ten alleging that Ohio State, Rutgers and Purdue shared information about the Wolverines' signals ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022.

Though sign stealing is not illegal, advanced, in-person scouting is a violation of NCAA bylaws.

Former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have spearheaded an operation that involved purchasing tickets to more than 30 games involving Michigan's opponents with the intent of decoding play-call signals. Michigan suspended Stalions on Oct. 20 before he resigned from the staff on Nov. 3.

The Wolverines sit 9-0 and at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings ahead of a massive Week 11 clash at No. 10 Penn State.

The NCAA's investigation into Michigan for sign-stealing is a rapidly-developing story and CBS Sports is covering it in real time. Click here for live coverage.