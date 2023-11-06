Clarity could soon come regarding allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Michigan football program. Michigan on Monday received evidence related to the sign-stealing scandal from the Big Ten and a formal notice of potential disciplinary action against the program, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. The school have been given until Wednesday to respond.

The NCAA has revealed its investigation findings to the Big Ten, and among the disciplinary actions being considered by the league is a multi-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh. The NCAA's findings do not implicate Harbaugh as being directly involved in the alleged illegal sign stealing, according to Yahoo Sports.

Harbaugh and/or Michigan expected to take legal action should the conference issue a suspension, sources tell Dodd.

Harbaugh has maintained innocence since the investigation was launched in mid-October and vowed to cooperate with NCAA investigators. Michigan has until Wednesday to respond to the conference's notice.

The saga in Ann Arbor, Michigan, stems from an alleged sign-stealing operation that was spearheaded by Connor Stalions, a former low-level Wolverines staffer who resigned from his post Nov. 3 after previously being suspended on Oct. 20. Stalions, who has a military background, allegedly purchased tickets to a swath of games involving a number of Michigan's Big Ten opponents and potential postseason opponents with the intent of recording and decoding play-call signs, which is a violation of NCAA bylaws. Stalions allegedly used as many as 65 individuals to help orchestrate such scouting.

The Big Ten has the authority to take disciplinary action against Michigan on the basis of the league's sportsmanship policy, should it the determine the Wolverines committed the violations. Key figures at other Big Ten schools, including coaches, athletic directors and even university presidents and chancellors have reportedly urged Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, through a series of meetings, to take action against the program.

Harbaugh has already served a school-imposed suspension this season across the team's first three games for allegedly being dishonest with NCAA investigators when questioned about a separate investigation into alleged NCAA violations committed by the Wolverines during the COVID-19 dead period. Michigan is 9-0 as it seeks a third consecutive Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth.

ESPN first reported Michigan receiving notice from the Big Ten, citing a university official.