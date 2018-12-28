Michigan vs. Florida odds, line: 2018 Peach Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 roll

The 2018 Peach Bowl pits No. 7 Michigan against No. 10 Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Wolverines have settled in as six-point favorites after the line climbed as high as seven, and the total is at 51 in the latest odds. The 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. Before you make any 2018 Peach Bowl predictions, check out the Michigan vs. Florida picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2018 Peach Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Michigan vs. Florida. We can tell you it is leaning strongly toward the under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on Peach Bowl 2018, one big advantage for Michigan will be its stout defense. Despite giving up 62 points in the regular-season finale against Ohio State, Michigan still only allowed an average of 17.5. That ranked 12th nationally, and the NFL potential the Wolverines feature throughout their lineup should be on full display at the Peach Bowl 2018.

Even with defensive tackle Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush choosing to sit out to avoid injury as they prepare for the NFL Draft, the Wolverines still have plenty of firepower, including defensive backs Tyree Kinnel, who led the team with 68 tackles, and Josh Metellus, who had five pass deflections and three picks.

But just because Michigan boasts a dominant defense doesn't mean it'll be able to cover the Peach Bowl spread against the Gators.

Dan Mullen has some talented pieces on his roster already and, because of the speed that the state of Florida produces, the Gators can always be a tough matchup across the board. Offensively, the Gators would love to get Kadarius Toney involved early and often, as the running back/wide receiver hybrid averaged over 10 yards per touch this season.

On defense, it will be Florida defensive end Jachai Polite being shot out of a cannon off the edge that Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson should worry about most. He recorded 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season, while also forcing five fumbles.

So who wins Michigan vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2018 Peach Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.