The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Mississippi State suffered a disappointing loss to LSU a month ago, but it has bounced back with a trio of dominant performances. Meanwhile, Kentucky is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak following a 24-14 loss to South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 4 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State spread: Kentucky +4

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State over/under: 49 points

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State has put together three extremely impressive performances in a row following its loss to LSU. The Bulldogs have recorded blowout wins over Bowling Green, Texas A&M and Arkansas in consecutive weeks, giving them momentum heading into this game. They are led by junior quarterback Will Rogers, who has thrown for 2,110 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He completed 31 of 48 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas, as the team finished with 568 total yards of offense. Kentucky is coming off back-to-back losses, including a shocking loss to South Carolina last week. Mississippi State picked up a 31-17 win over the Wildcats last year.

Why Kentucky can cover

This game is the epitome of a buy-low, sell-high spot. Kentucky is being discarded following its rough performance against South Carolina, while Mississippi State has looked fantastic in its last three games. However, the Wildcats had either won or covered the spread in five straight games prior to their loss to South Carolina, while Mississippi State was blown out by LSU in its last road game.

The Bulldogs have a huge showdown at No. 3 Alabama coming up next week, so this is a lookahead spot for them. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is expected to return from an ankle injury after sitting out last week, which would give his team a major boost. The Wildcats are 11-2 in their last 13 home games and have covered the spread in four of their last five home games against Mississippi State.

