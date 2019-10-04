Missouri vs. Troy odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Missouri will take on Troy at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri is 3-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Troy is 2-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Tigers have been good against the spread this season (3-1), while Troy has been faring much worse (1-3). Missouri has rebounded from a shocking opening-week loss to Wyoming by rattling off three consecutive wins over West Virginia, SEMO and South Carolina. Meanwhile, Troy's two losses have come in shootouts to Southern Miss and Arkansas State. The Tigers are favored by 25 points in the latest Missouri vs. Troy odds, while the over-under is set at 66. Before you make any Missouri vs. Troy picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Missouri vs. Troy 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Missouri strolled past South Carolina with points to spare, taking the game 34-14 two weeks ago. QB Kelly Bryant picked up 77 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 227 passing yards. The former Clemson starter has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns with just three interceptions. The Tigers have out-gained their opponents by an average of 229 yards per game and they've been doing a better job at cashing in on that advantage in recent weeks.

The Trojans came up short against Arkansas State, falling 50-43 last week. QB Kaleb Barker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Barker has been one of the nation's most prolific passers this year, completing 65.1 percent of his throws for 1,367 yards and 13 touchdowns against two interceptions. But the Trojans will need their defense to tighten up after giving up 97 points combined in the two losses this year.

So who wins Missouri vs. Troy? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.