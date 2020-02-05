National Signing Day 2020: Four-star dual-threat QB Malik Hornsby chooses Arkansas

The dramatic makeover of the Arkansas quarterback room under new coach Sam Pittman continued on National Signing Day as the Razorbacks landed four-star dual-threat prospect Malik Hornsby. Hornsby is the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and he chose Arkansas over offers from numerous other Power Five programs including North Carolina, Purdue and Texas A&M. The Missouri City, Texas, native will join Florida transfer Feleipe Franks as high-profile additions to the Razorbacks' 2020 quarterback depth chart.

Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks split time as starters under center during the Razorbacks' 2-10 campaign under former coach Chad Morris in 2019, but neither succeeded in sparking the offense. Hicks graduated and Starkel transferred to San Jose State. A third quarterback, former four-start prospect K.J. Jefferson, also announced in January that he is leaving the program after attempting 31 passes in three games as a freshman.

Those departures opened the door for a veteran like Franks, who played in 28 games over three seasons with the Gators. Hornsby should also have an opportunity to compete for reps early in his career opposite Franks.

Hornsby amassed 2,320 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions while adding 1,582 rushing yards as a senior at Fort Bend Marshall High School while leading the team to a 14-2 record and an appearance in the Texas 5A Division II title game.