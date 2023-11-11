CBS Sports Network's continues to bring you coverage of the 2023 college football season with another exciting round of FBS action in Week 11. The MAC started the action on Tuesday and Wednesday with wins by Western Michigan and Bowling Green. Following a two-day break, the action picks back up with a quadruple-header on Saturday.

First up in the noon ET slate when Army West Point, fresh off a stunning upset victory at Air Force in Week 10, goes for a second consecutive victory against Holy Cross. Navy then hosts UAB as part of American Athletic Conference play in the afternoon window before the Mountain West takes center stage. Colorado State hosts San Diego State in the early evening before California foes Fresno State and San Jose State cap things off in the late-night window. The Bulldogs and Spartans are both riding three-game winning streaks into the Saturday night finale.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step in the way. Get caught up on game information, storylines, betting odds and more ahead of the matchups.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UAB at Navy

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UAB -3 | Will the Blazers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

UAB is in its first season of AAC membership, so it's not a surprise that this marks the first meeting between the Blazers and the Midshipmen. UAB, which is in its first season under coach Trent Dilfer, lost six of seven before getting back in the win column with a 45-42 victory against FAU in Week 10. It was the second-highest scoring output of the year for the Blazers. UAB's offense will be challenged Saturday by a Navy defense that ranks third in the AAC at 23.4 points allowed on average. The Mids can be grateful for that defensive success in their first season under coach Brian Newberry given the offensive struggles at hand. Navy ranks No. 12 n the conference at an average of 18.3 points per game.

San Diego State at Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Colorado State -4 | Will the Rams cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

This is a do-or-die matchup for in terms of bowl eligibility. The Aztecs and Rams are both 3-6 and must win out in order to reach six wins. San Diego State has lost two straight games and six of its last seven; Colorado State is on a three-game skid and has lost four of five. The Aztecs' last two losses -- both at home and in one-score games -- were particularly excruciating. They suffered a 6-0 loss to previously-winless Nevada in Week 8 and then dropped a double-overtime thriller to Utah State in Week 10 after a bye in Week 9. The good news is that one team will see bowl hopes survive into Week 12, though the work will be far from finished.

Fresno State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -1 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

Expect a tight contest between two in-state foes who know this game is a must-have when it comes to Mountain West championship hopes. The Bulldogs and Spartans are rather evenly matched and boast two of the league's better scoring offenses. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC at 34 points per game, and San Jose State is right behind at an average of 33 points. Key for the Spartans' chances of an upset is a defense that ranks No. 15 nationally at the FBS level against the pass, holding opponents to 178.8 yards through the air on average. That could present issues for a Bulldogs offense that likes to air it out, averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game.