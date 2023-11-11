Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Duke 6-3, North Carolina 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Duke's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Wake Forest 24-21. The victory was just what Duke needed coming off of a 23-0 loss in their prior match.

Duke got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaquez Moore out in front who rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, North Carolina entered their game on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 59-7 victory over Campbell. With that victory, North Carolina brought their scoring average up to 39.1 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina to victory, but perhaps none more so than Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries. Hampton was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 54 yards. Drake Maye was another key contributor, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 10.6 yards per attempt.

North Carolina's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Cedric Gray and his two sacks.

Duke's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for North Carolina, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

Duke will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Blue Devils have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 179.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tar Heels struggle in that department as they've been even better at 199.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

North Carolina is a big 12.5-point favorite against Duke, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Duke.