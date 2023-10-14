Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum left the No. 3 Buckeyes' game against Purdue after taking a big hit in the first quarter on Saturday. Trayanum returned to the sideline at the beginning of the second quarter, though he was without his helmet and is not expected to return. Trayanum caught a swing pass out of the backfield for a first down late in the first quarter but was walloped by three Purdue defenders. He was slow to get up and lost his balance while running off the field to the injury tent.

The senior from Akron, Ohio, came into Saturday ranking second on the team with 45 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He already had 38 all-purpose yards in the first quarter against Purdue. With Trayanum sidelined, running back Dallan Hayden and wide receiver Xavier Johnson have both seen action in the backfield.

The injury is a troubling sign for Ohio State's running back room, which was already painfully thin coming into Saturday. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were both ruled out of the game against Purdue with undisclosed injuries. Second-leading receiver Emeka Egbuka is also out, putting even more pressure on quarterback Kyle McCord and top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State had publicly considered redshirting the sophomore Hayden, who had not recorded a stat since the opener against Indiana.