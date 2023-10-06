Teams looking to stay perfect on the season clash on Saturday when the Maryland Terrapins take on the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten East matchup. The Terrapins (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who have outscored Big Ten foes 75-24 this season, are coming off a 44-17 victory over Indiana last Saturday. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who moved up two spots in The AP poll since Week 4, are coming off a 17-14 win at Notre Dame on Sept. 23. They beat Indiana 23-3 in Week 1. This will be the first time the teams have met when both were unbeaten.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-0, including a 4-0 edge in games played in Columbus. The Buckeyes are 20-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 57. Before making any Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Ohio State -20

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 57 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Maryland +775, Ohio State -1328

MD: The Terrapins has hit the team total under in their last five games

OSU: The Buckeyes have hit the game total over in eight of their last 12 games

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes are coming off their bye week and are led by quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord, a junior, directed a 15-play, game-winning drive in one minute, 25 seconds to lead Ohio State to a come-from-behind win at Notre Dame. A week earlier, he completed 19 of 23 passes (82.6%) for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. For the season, he has completed 74 of 113 passes (65.5%) for 1,055 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He has a rating of 159.7.

Also helping power the offense is junior running back Treveyon Henderson. He had a monster effort at Notre Dame, carrying 14 times for 104 yards and a score. In four games, he has rushed 44 times for 295 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns. He also has three receptions for 45 yards in the passing game. Henderson rushed for 1,248 yards his freshman year in 2021. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins are in uncharted waters in their 10th season in the Big Ten. They are 5-0 for the first time since 2001, winning each game by 18-plus points. Michigan is the only other school in the nation that can boast that fact. Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the offense, and has completed 111 of 169 passes (65.7%) for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also carried 14 times for 68 yards (4.9 average) and three scores.

Sophomore Roman Hemby is Maryland's top back. He has rushed 64 times for 309 yards (4.8 average) and four touchdowns. He has been a threat out of the backfield as well, making 12 receptions for 117 yards (9.8 average), including a long of 37 yards. His best game came in Week 2, a 38-20 win over Charlotte when he rushed 19 times for 162 yards (8.5 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

