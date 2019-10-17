Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, picks: 2019 College football predictions from expert who's 16-1 on Buckeyes games

A rematch of last season's Big Ten championship game will take place when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats square off in a rare Friday night contest in Evanston. Last season, Ohio State beat Northwestern in the championship game, 45-24. This season, the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) have rolled through their first six opponents, outscoring them 296-53. Ohio State has won every game by at least 24 points. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3) have dropped three straight games, all conference tilts, after their only victory of the season against UNLV. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 28-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh knows that the Buckeyes have dominated both sides of the ball this season. The Buckeyes are scoring 49.3 points per game while limiting opponents to just 8.8, fourth in the country in both categories. Ohio State has been particularly dominant in the first half, outscoring opponents 200-28.

In addition, Oh has factored in that quarterback Justin Fields is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer has accounted for 26 touchdowns, while his 156 points responsible for is third in the nation. In addition, he's the only quarterback in the country to have rushed and passed for a touchdown in each of the first six games this year.

But just because the Buckeyes have been dominant this season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread.

The Wildcats' defense has been among the best in the nation. Northwestern enters Friday's game ranked seventh in first downs allowed (82), 14th in passing yards allowed (140.4 yards per game), 19th in red zone defense (.714), 26th in total defense (318.8 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game). In the team's last game, the Wildcats yielded just 13 points in a loss at Nebraska.

In addition, Oh knows that Friday's game is a classic trap game for Ohio State. Eight days after facing Northwestern, the Buckeyes will play a season-defining game against No. 6 Wisconsin. With the Badgers on deck, Ohio State is not likely to extend its key players deep into this game. That could give Northwestern a chance at a backdoor cover even if it gets out of hand.

