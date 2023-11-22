The 2023 college football season rolls into Week 13 and CBS Sports Network is back with loaded five-game slate for Thanksgiving week. The action starts Friday with a doubleheader featuring Ohio-Akron and Utah State-New Mexico.

Ohio comes into this game a winner in three of its last four, including a 34-20 victory over Central Michigan last week. As for Akron, it has dropped two straight, including a 30-27 double-overtime heartbreaker on the road to Eastern Michigan. Following that, Utah State heads to New Mexico with bowl eligibility on the line for the Aggies.

On Saturday, a triple-header takes center stage. The action starts with Miami (Ohio) traveling to Ball State, as the RedHawks look to reach the 10-win mark with a victory over a conference rival.

Later that day, Liberty will try to keep its perfect season alive against UTEP on the road. The Flames sit at 11-0 heading into the weekend and running the table could help their case to earn a New Year's Six Bowl bid. The slate concludes with a Mountain West showdown between Wyoming and Nevada.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Ohio at Akron

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Ohio -14 | Will the Bobcats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

It's been a rough season for Akron. The Zips have lost eight of their last nine and find themselves playing for pride against an in-state rival. Akron picked up a win over Kent State in Week 11 and has a chance to end the season on a high note with a win over upstart Ohio. The Bobcats are winners of three of their last four and are one of four MAC teams to qualify for a bowl game already.

Utah State at New Mexico

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Utah State -8.5 | Will the X cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

It is a win-and-in scenario for Utah State when they travel to New Mexico for a Mountain West showdown. The Aggies are coming off a 45-10 loss to Boise State and will need a win on Friday in order to become bowl eligible. Prior to the home loss to the Broncos, Utah State won back-to-back games to put themselves in a position to reach the six-win mark. New Mexico is coming off its biggest win of the season over Fresno State. Although the Lobos don't have a chance to become bowl eligible, they can play spoiler for the second-consecutive week.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Miami (Ohio) -6.5 | Will the RedHawks cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

Before Miami faces Toledo in the MAC title game next weekend, it will have a date with Ball State on the road. The RedHawks come into the weekend riding the momentum of three-straight wins. Their lone conference loss suffered this season came at the hands of Toledo. As for Ball State, they sit at 4-7 and will play one final game before looking ahead to 2024. Last weekend Ball State knocked off Kent State 34-3.

Liberty at UTEP

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Liberty -17 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 13 projections here

Liberty has been one of the more intriguing teams in college football this season. The Flames are a perfect 11-0 heading into Saturday and are fighting for an automatic bid to a New Year's Six Bowl game. Their matchup against New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game is set for next Friday, but the Flames will still have to close out the season strong to keep those hopes alive. UTEP is still searching for a signature win in 2023 and has lost three of its last four contests.

Wyoming at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Wyoming -11 | Will the X cover? Check out SportsLine's Week X projections here

Wyoming will look to close the regular season on a high note when it travels across state lines to face Nevada. The Cowboys are in a slump after a 5-1 start to the season and have lost three of their last five games. As for Nevada, they have been one of the worst teams in the Power Five. The Wolf Pack followed up a two game win streak with a three-game skid.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.