Heated rivals collide on Saturday when the Ole Miss Rebels host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 93rd edition of the Egg Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Though the Golden Egg has been awarded only since 1927, the series dates to 1901. The rivalry is the ninth-longest uninterrupted rivalry in college football. On Saturday Ole Miss (3-4) is looking for its third straight victory. In their last game, the Rebels beat South Carolina 59-42. Meanwhile Mississippi State (2-5) is looking to avoid its sixth loss in seven games. Last week the Bulldogs lost at No. 13 Georgia, 31-24.

Kickoff for the 2020 Egg Bowl is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt enjoyed a dominant 2019 college football season. He went 116-79-2 (59 percent), returning $2,976 to $100 players, and capped it off with LSU -5.5 over Clemson in the national championship game.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of both of these teams. He is 4-0 in his last four spread picks involving the Bulldogs and 3-0-1 in his last four spread picks involving the Rebels. Anyone who has followed his college football picks is way up.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread: Rebels -9.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over-under: 69 points

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Rebels -340, Bulldogs +260

MISS: Elijah Moore leads the nation in receiving yards per game (159.3)

MSU: Marquiss Spencer leads team in tackles for loss (seven)

Why Ole Miss can cover



The Ole Miss offense is rolling. In their last two games the Rebels have scored 54 points (at Vanderbilt) and 59 points (against South Carolina). This is the first time in school history that Ole Miss has scored 50 or more points in back-to-back SEC games.

In addition, receiver Elijah Moore is having an All-America-caliber season. The junior from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., leads the nation in receiving yards per game (159.3) and receptions per game (10.6). He is the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a season.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State has one of the best defenses in the SEC. The Bulldogs allow just 366.9 total yards per game, which ranks fourth in the conference, right behind Alabama. In its last game the defense held Georgia to just eight rushing yards. That was the fourth time this season the Bulldogs held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

In addition, Mississippi State will be facing a struggling Ole Miss defense. The Rebels rank last in the SEC in scoring defense (40.9 points allowed per game), total defense (535.6 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (243.4 yards allowed per game). They also are second-to-last in pass defense (292.1 yards allowed per game).

