Few would have predicted when the season started, but quite possibly the biggest game in this week's loaded slate comes from the Pac-12 as No. 10 Oregon plays host to red-hot No. 19 Colorado. The Buffaloes 3-0 start is one of the most talked about stories in college football. This week, they look for the biggest win thus far in the Deion Sanders era against one of the Pac-12's most consistent winners in recent years. The Ducks smashed Hawaii in a 55-10 victory in Week 3 as quarterback Bo Nix threw for three touchdowns. The Ducks also have a come-from-behind win over Texas Tech and an 81-7 decimation of Portland State on their record.

Through three weeks, Colorado has been the talk of college football under first-year coach Sanders. Despite flipping more than 70 players from their roster in the offseason, the Buffaloes have jumped out to an impressive 3-0 record. Colorado survived a double-overtime upset bid by Colorado State last week thanks in large part to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns -- including a game-tying 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr.

The matchup on Saturday marks the Pac-12 debut for Sanders, but it is the final meeting for these two programs as members of the same conference before they depart for the Big 12 (Colorado) and Big Ten (Oregon), respectively. Since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, Oregon has dominated the series. The Ducks hold an 8-1 record against the Buffs, including a 49-10 win in Boulder, Colorado, last season. The last Colorado win was in 2016, the year the Buffaloes claimed their lone Pac-12 South Division title.

Oregon vs. Colorado: Need to know

Brilliant Bo: Ducks quarterback Bo Nix broke out during his first season in Eugene, Oregon, and has only improved during the team's 3-0 start. The Auburn transfer is completing a ridiculous 78% of his passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns on 9.1 yards per attempt. In a come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech, Nix led the Ducks in both yards passing and rushing to outlast a hungry Red Raiders squad. Oregon scored on its final three drives to pull off the 38-30 victory.

Resilient Buffs: The Buffaloes have played three completely different game scripts against talented opponents, but survived each time. TCU forced Colorado into a shootout. Nebraska made the game a defensive slugfest. Colorado State handed the Buffs their first major deficit. Colorado has responded and won games in different ways. That is one of the hallmarks of a well-coached team. Nix is the best quarterback Colorado has played by far, so the Buffaloes will likely have to survive some haymakers.

Testing trenches: Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has done a masterful job of keeping the game outside of the box and utilizing the short passing game to make up for a sputtering rushing attack. Still, a massive gap remains between these two teams along the line of scrimmage. Oregon ranks No. 17 nationally in rushing offense and No. 70 in rushing defense. Colorado ranks No. 127 in rushing offense and No. 119 in rushing defense. The Buffaloes need to find ways to create rushing yards and stay on schedule against a physical Oregon defense. Helping matters, the Buffaloes could get Houston transfer running back Alton McCaskill back.

How to watch Oregon vs. Colorado live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Colorado prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Oregon presents Colorado its biggest challenge by far, but the Buffaloes are comfortable getting into a shootout with their high-powered offense. Shedeur Sanders has thrown for more than 1,200 yards in just three games and will get his against Oregon. The Ducks come away victorious, but it will come down to the fourth quarter. Pick: Colorado +21



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm Oregon -21 Colorado Colorado Colorado Oregon Colorado Oregon Oregon SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.