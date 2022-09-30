The 13th ranked Oregon Ducks return home after a stunning fourth quarter comeback victory over Pac-12 rival Washington State, to face the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are 3-1, having defeated the Cougars 44-41, while the Cardinal lost to Washington, 40-21 in Seattle last Saturday night. Last season, Stanford defeated the No. 22 Ducks in overtime, 31-24.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET in Eugene. The Ducks are favored by 17 points in the latest Oregon vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 63.5. Before entering any Stanford vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Stanford and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oregon vs. Stanford:

Oregon vs. Stanford spread: Oregon -17

Oregon vs. Stanford over/under: 63.5 points

Oregon vs. Stanford picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: Oregon Ducks -17 Bet Now

What you need to know about Oregon

In the Ducks' comeback victory over Washington State last week, Auburn transfer QB Bo Nix had arguably the most prolific game of his college career, throwing for 428 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for an additional 30 yards on the ground. Nix has now thrown for 1,100 yards and ten touchdowns, rushing for an additional three scores on the ground. Considering the Ducks didn't score a touchdown in Week 1's 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia, calling the Ducks' offense since then prolific might be an understatement.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin was Nix's top receiver on Saturday, catching five passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the win. He leads the team with 339 yards receiving on 20 catches, though Oregon is one of the rare teams in the sport with five players with over 100 yards through the air thus far in 2022.

What you need to know about Stanford

After a season-opening layup win over FCS Colgate, the Cardinal are in the midst of a gauntlet schedule that included then-10th ranked USC, 18th ranked Washington, and now 13th ranked Oregon in consecutive weeks. Finding enough wins on Stanford's schedule to make them bowl eligible might require several upsets. It doesn't help that leading rusher, E.J. Smith, has now been ruled out for the season by coach David Shaw.

Senior wide receiver Michael Wilson was a bright spot for the Cardinal in last week's loss to the Huskies, catching a 78 yard touchdown as part of a six reception, 176 yard, two score evening. He leads Stanford with 288 yards on 13 catches. Surprisingly, the Cardinal moved the ball effectively against the Huskies with QB Tanner McKee throwing for 286 yards and three touchdowns and running back Casey Filkins rushing for 100 yards in Smith's absence. Last year McKee threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the upset win over the Ducks. A repeat performance is a must for Stanford to keep the game close on Saturday.

How to make Oregon vs. Stanford picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Stanford 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Stanford and Oregon And which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Stanford spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.