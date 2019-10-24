Oregon vs. Washington State odds: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the No. 11 Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Washington State is 4-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Oregon is only so-so against the spread (4-3), but Washington State has really struggled (2-5). Led by Heisman candidate quarterback Justin Herbert, the Ducks are favored by 14 points in the latest Oregon vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Oregon vs. Washington State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Oregon vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Ducks got the win against a tough Washington squad 35-31 last week. Herbert had a big day he three for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 38 attempts. On the season, the senior quarterback and likely first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has thrown for 1,882 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one interception.

Meanwhile, Mike Leach's Washington State squad made easy work of Colorado and carried off a 41-10 win in its last outing. With the Cougars ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over at that point. That was a nice confidence booster after dropping their three previous games, and they'll look to carry that momentum into this matchup as they look for the upset, or to at least cover the Oregon vs. Washington State spread.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Ducks enter the game with 23 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. But the Cougars are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 31.