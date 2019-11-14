Penn State vs. Indiana odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 24 Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is 8-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while Indiana is 7-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Penn State has dominated this Big Ten rivalry recently, with wins in nine of their last 10 matchups. However, the Hoosiers have a knack for making it more of a game than expected. Both teams are already bowl eligible, but an important win over another ranked opponent late in the season could put the winner in the New Year's Six conversation. The Nittany Lions are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Indiana vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as it fell 31-26 to Minnesota. The losing side was boosted by running back Journey Brown, who rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Sean Clifford threw three interceptions in the loss, but he's generally been one of the more impressive first-year starters at quarterback in the country. Clifford has thrown for 2,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions while adding 319 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers made easy work of Northwestern two weeks ago and carried off a 34-3 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Hoosiers was running back Stevie Scott III, who rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The Indiana offense has been efficient through the air despite Michael Penix Jr.'s injury, as Peyton Ramsey has completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions since taking over. The Hoosiers average 8.4 yards per pass attempt this season and Scott gives them balance with 737 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

