The No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions will try to build off their win over Indiana when they face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. Penn State has only lost two games this season, with both of them coming against top-five teams. Meanwhile, Maryland is hoping to bounce back from a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are favored by 10 points in the latest Penn State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57. Before entering any Maryland vs. Penn State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Penn State vs. Maryland spread: Penn State -10

Penn State vs. Maryland over/under: 57 points

Penn State vs. Maryland money line: Penn State -385, Maryland +300

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has lost games to Michigan and Ohio State, but it has taken care of business in its other seven games. The Nittany Lions bounced back from their loss to the Buckeyes with a dominant showing against Indiana last week, as they rolled to a 45-14 win as 13.5-point favorites. They are on pace to exceed last year's win total and still have a chance to earn an at-large bid to a New Year's Six bowl, giving them plenty to play for down the stretch.

Freshman running back Kaytron Allen racked up 86 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Hoosiers last week, along with receptions of 45 and 27 yards. The Nittany Lions also tied a program record with 16 tackles for loss in the blowout. They have won six of their last seven games against Maryland, covering the spread in five of the last six matchups.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is coming off a rough performance against Wisconsin, but it has put together a solid campaign otherwise. The Terrapins had scored at least 27 points in every game prior to their loss to the Badgers, making them one of the top scoring teams in the conference. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,078 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for three additional scores.

Freshman running back Roman Hemby has rushed for 747 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. The Terrapins can record their best record yet under fourth-year head coach Mike Locksley if they win two of their final three games. They picked up a 35-19 win as 27.5-point underdogs when these teams met at Penn State two years ago.

