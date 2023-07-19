The Mountain West informed San Diego State on Tuesday night that it will remain a member of the conference, Yahoo Sports reported. The news comes on the eve of the 2023 Mountain West Football Media Days and over a month after it appeared SDSU was set to exit the conference in an attempt to join the Pac-12.

San Diego State on June 13 wrote a letter to the MWC stating it ultimately intended to leave the conference; however, SDSU attempted to use verbiage that suggested it was not yet submitting an official notice of withdrawal. The school asked for a one-month extension on its June 30 deadline before the exit fee to bolt from the conference would have doubled to $34 million.

With the Pac-12 still not having finalized a new media rights deal, San Diego State requested to remain a member of the MWC with the league claiming SDSU had left the conference via the June 13 letter and owed an exit fee.

Following a significant amount of hand wringing between the university and the MWC, the Aztecs will be allowed to remain in the conference as long as they cover legal fees that became necessary for the conference to outlay following SDSU's initial letter, according to Yahoo Sports.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported earlier Tuesday that the Pac-12 would not announce its new media rights deal on Friday during the league's own media day as many anticipated it might. Instead, it remains in negotiations with potential rightsholders amid reports that new bidders have emerged for its package of games.

The search for a new TV contract has involved several potential candidates for both linear and streaming. There remains no timetable for a deal to be inked with the Pac-12's current agreement set to expire on July 1, 2024, the same day that UCLA and USC depart for the Big Ten. The hope was that SDSU would replace those programs joining California as a second Golden State team in the league.

Pac-12 presidents authorized conference representatives to start negotiating a new media rights deal on July 5, 2022, less than a week after UCLA and USC announced their departures. The Big 12 jumped ahead of the Pac-12 and signed a new contract with Fox and ESPN last fall worth over $2 billion. The Big 12's current media deal wasn't set to expire until 2025, and the new deal will run through the 2031 season.